You Can Enjoy Beer/Wine In The Shower With These Drink Holders

Taking a nice hot shower or bath after a long day is always nice. It's even better when you throw in a cold beer or glass of wine...but where do you sit it?

We are spending a lot more time at home nowadays due to a certain pandemic. So many people don't have the free time between work, cooking, cleaning, taking care of the kids, etc. to really enjoy an ice cold beverage in peace. That's all about to change...in the shower. It's probably the only free time you really have for yourself, so why not sip on a beer or wine to help relax after a long hard day. And you don't even have to worry about holding your drink the whole time because there are special drink holders for your shower/bath tub!

Sure, you could move your shampoo or soap around to make room for it, but you don't want the can or glass to get filled with soap and water. That's why when I saw a friend of mine share these shower drink holders on Facebook, I knew I had to share them with you.

You can buy silicone can and wine glass holders that are designed for the bath and shower. These are game changers. According to the product descriptions, These holders grips securely to glossy surfaces like glass, mirror, marble, metal, shiny tile and laminate No suction cups, adhesives or wall mounts are needed. Won’t leave any residue behind, either. I'm here for these. There have been several occasions where I have had a "shower beer" and I had no idea where to put it so that I could wash my hair/body. Seems like this would have solved my problem years ago.

Applying these to your bath or shower sounds pretty easy too. Plus, if you don't like where it is placed, or you just want to relocate the drink holder, all you have to do is peel it off the wall and stick it where it feels right for you.

The beer can holder comes in four different colors and will cost you $17.99.

30 Watt via Amazon

If you are interested in the wine glass holder, those come in three different colors and will cost you $13.99 or $14.99 depending on the color.

30 Watt via Amazon

Now let's say you are a fan of both beer and wine, and would like a drink holder that could hold both a can of beer or a glass of wine. They have one of those too! It will cost you $11.99 with your choice of three colors.

Beautyflier via Amazon

Enter your number to get our free mobile app