Best River Floating Adventures In Indiana
Indiana has a few places where you can float all day down a river that you have got to try at least once!
While you can float down any lazy river at a water park, nothing quite beats floating down an actual river and soaking in Mother Nature! If you have never gone on a river floating trip before, you're missing out! There's something about kicking back on an inner tube, sipping an ice-cold beer, and floating all day on the water that screams "my kind of trip". It's not only relaxing, but it's fun at the same time. I highly recommend it.
Now, when it comes to Indiana, there are a few places that you can go to float on a tube down a river. Of course, you don't want to get an inner tube and float along just any river in Indiana. For example, the Ohio River is not a river you want to float on an inner tube in. However, there are several options in Indiana that are more ideal. Many of these rivers have businesses attached to them that will allow you and your family to rent out everything you need to go floating down the river. Let's take a look at some of the best places for a river floating adventure in Indiana.
Best River Floating Adventures In Indiana
Sugar Valley Canoe Trips
1313 IN-47, Marshall IN 47859
Wander through Turkey Run State Park under two covered bridges and one suspension bridge along the Sugarcreek River. These floating trips last 2–3 hours.
8295 W State Road 234, Waveland, IN 47989
This lazy day on Sugar Creek is great for kids and adults who like to kick back and relax. It typically takes 3-5 hours to tube this five-mile stretch and the fun thing is, there is no age limit!
Sugar Creek Campground
841 W 83 N, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Talk about a nice trip. You can go camping, canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and fishing, here along Sugar Creek. Perfect for a weekend getaway. Each tubing trip takes about 3-4 hours.
Whitewater Canoe Rental
1154 Main St. Brookville, IN 47012 AND 6288 US Hwy 52 Cedar Grove, IN 47016
Take a tubing trip along the Whitewater River. This destination offers scenic canoe trips, kayaking, tubing, rafting, and riverside camping on the Whitewater River in southeastern Indiana.
Riverside Canoes
589 E Old S.R. 14, Winamac, IN 46996
Located along the Tippecanoe River. Riverside Canoes offers canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and even rafting, all on courses that vary in difficulty, perfect for beginners or advanced river navigators. The tubing trips will average 3-4 hours.
White River Canoe Company
17180 River Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062
You can float along the White River with two tubing options. There's a 1-1.5 hour tubing trip, or you can choose the 3-4 hour float. Either way, you're going to see some great sights along the way.
Morgan's Outdoor Adventures
7040 Whitewater River Ln, Brookville, IN 47012
This 5-mile float trip along the Whitewater River is perfect for families to spend the day floating and soaking in the sun.