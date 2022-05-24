Indiana has a few places where you can float all day down a river that you have got to try at least once!

While you can float down any lazy river at a water park, nothing quite beats floating down an actual river and soaking in Mother Nature! If you have never gone on a river floating trip before, you're missing out! There's something about kicking back on an inner tube, sipping an ice-cold beer, and floating all day on the water that screams "my kind of trip". It's not only relaxing, but it's fun at the same time. I highly recommend it.

Now, when it comes to Indiana, there are a few places that you can go to float on a tube down a river. Of course, you don't want to get an inner tube and float along just any river in Indiana. For example, the Ohio River is not a river you want to float on an inner tube in. However, there are several options in Indiana that are more ideal. Many of these rivers have businesses attached to them that will allow you and your family to rent out everything you need to go floating down the river. Let's take a look at some of the best places for a river floating adventure in Indiana.

Get our free mobile app

Best River Floating Adventures In Indiana

1313 IN-47, Marshall IN 47859

family on inflatable tube Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Wander through Turkey Run State Park under two covered bridges and one suspension bridge along the Sugarcreek River. These floating trips last 2–3 hours.

8295 W State Road 234, Waveland, IN 47989

People Tubing on a River weaver1234 loading...

This lazy day on Sugar Creek is great for kids and adults who like to kick back and relax. It typically takes 3-5 hours to tube this five-mile stretch and the fun thing is, there is no age limit!

841 W 83 N, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Teen boy splashing teen girls (14-16) floating on inner tubes Getty Images loading...

Talk about a nice trip. You can go camping, canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and fishing, here along Sugar Creek. Perfect for a weekend getaway. Each tubing trip takes about 3-4 hours.

1154 Main St. Brookville, IN 47012 AND 6288 US Hwy 52 Cedar Grove, IN 47016

Beautiful young woman playing in the summer sun in the water Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Take a tubing trip along the Whitewater River. This destination offers scenic canoe trips, kayaking, tubing, rafting, and riverside camping on the Whitewater River in southeastern Indiana.

589 E Old S.R. 14, Winamac, IN 46996

Man floating down a canal in a blow up tube kitzcorner loading...

Located along the Tippecanoe River. Riverside Canoes offers canoeing, kayaking, tubing, and even rafting, all on courses that vary in difficulty, perfect for beginners or advanced river navigators. The tubing trips will average 3-4 hours.

17180 River Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062

You can float along the White River with two tubing options. There's a 1-1.5 hour tubing trip, or you can choose the 3-4 hour float. Either way, you're going to see some great sights along the way.

7040 Whitewater River Ln, Brookville, IN 47012

Woman floating down a river in inner tube Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This 5-mile float trip along the Whitewater River is perfect for families to spend the day floating and soaking in the sun.

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state. Download the MY105.3 app

LOOK: Here's Why Indiana is Pretty Much the Best Place on Earth [As Told by Hoosiers] Reddit user, u/youcanneverbanme recently asked their fellow Hoosiers in the Indiana subreddit what they liked about living here. The question received hundreds of responses and the vast majority of them were positive. Of course, there were some that were negative because there are sad people who are perpetually angry on the internet and want everyone to know it for some reason, but we won't concern ourselves with those. We want to focus on the good, and when it comes to the good, there's plenty of it to enjoy.