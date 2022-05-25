Indiana Food Truck Festival to Feature Biggest & Best Lineup Ever With Over 50 Vendors

If you love a good Food Truck Festival you're gonna want to be in Indiana this Memorial Day weekend as the vendors roll into town for one pretty EPIC event.

WHERE CAN WE FIND ALL THE FOOD TRUCKS THIS WEEKEND?

You can find all the delicious food trucks your little heart might desire at The Evansville Food Truck Festival this weekend at Bosse Field. This is the 5th annual event and it's happening on Sunday, May 29, from 1-9 p.m.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE EVANSVILLE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL?

It's a Food Truck Festival so of course, there are going to be tons of vendors all over the place with a wide variety of food choices. Angel here and I am pumped about this event because our family loves a good food truck fest as much as the next person.

Here's how they describe their day;

Indulge in the area’s top food trucks and experience a range of culinary tastes from American comfort to seafood, barbecue, desserts, and more. Cast your vote for your favorite food truck and help determine who will be crowned the “People’s Choice Champion”.

COME TO EAT AND STAY FOR THE FUN & ENTERTAINMENT

The festival features a whole lot of food but they also have live music, tailgating, and even a kid's zone for families to enjoy.

FELLAR EXPRESS DINOSAUR ENCOUNTERS FELLER EXPRESS DINOSAUR ENCOUNTERS loading...

Feller Express Dinosaur Encounters will be in the Kid's Zone area.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT'S ON THE MENU?

Come ready to eat because there are so many different options. Here's the full menu of vendors for Sunday's event.

Evansville Food Truck Fest. Facebook Evansville Food Truck Fest. Facebook loading...

GINO'S HAIWAN ICE GINO'S ITALIAN ICE loading...

Cool off with an Italian Ice from Gino's.

TRAPPIN CHICK'N TRAPPIN CHICK'N loading...

How about some wings from Trappin Chick'N?!

Tri-R-Tips Hawaiian style BBQ Tri-R-Tips Hawaiian style BBQ loading...

If you love BBQ this food truck is the place for you. It's from Owensboro.

TRAVELIN' TO'M'S COFFEE TRAVELIN' TO'M'S COFFEE loading...

Perk up with a coffee treat from Travelin' Tom's.

Uncle Ted's Just Dang Good Food Uncle Ted's Just Dang Good Food loading...

What the WHAT!? Take a crack at this heavenly burger at Uncle Ted's Just Dang Good Food Truck.

This is a ticketed event and here's how you can get your tickets to the festival.

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You'll Think You're At Grandma's House One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought.