Wisconsin Couple Attacked By Bear That Charged Through Window

So, what do you think happens when you look out your window and see a bear eating out of your birdfeeder and you decide to yell at it to go away?

Not really knowing the ways of Wisconsin bears, I would have thought that the bear would be spooked and take off like a bat out of he ...I mean...a startled bear.

I would be very wrong, as was a couple living in Medford, Wisconsin last Friday.

Brown Coastal Bear at Brooks Falls Lodge at Katmai National Park Alaska Getty Images loading...

big brown bear standing on city house facade background Getty Images loading...

Apparently Bears Can Get A Little Prickly When You Interrupt Their Late Night Snack

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, bears are typically afraid of humans and are very seldom aggressive. The key words here are "very seldom." You'll notice that they didn't use the word "never," because this bear was super-aggressive.

It was around 11pm when the couple noticed that a bear was helping itself to the contents of their birdfeeder. They opened a window to yell at the bear to shoo it away, and that's when things got crazy. The bear immediately charged toward to house, broke through a window, and attacked.

Patch.com:

The bear attacked the couple, who stabbed the animal with a kitchen knife before the husband killed the bear with a gun, police said. The couple was treated for bites and injuries, according to police, but their children were asleep when the bear attacked and were unharmed.

This bear was most certainly not the friendly-type bear you see on TV commercials.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bear Getty Images loading...

The bear, identified by authorities as an adult female, appeared to have a cub, which was seen running off as the bear charged the house. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took the bear for testing, according to police.

That's some scary stuff. I'm fairly sure that this couple didn't think that their night would end up in a knife and gun fight when they first spotted the birdfeeder-raiding bear.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world