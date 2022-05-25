You Can Stay In A ‘Stranger Things’ Suite At An Indiana Hotel

Indiana is the home of Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things. While the town of Hawkins, Indiana may not be real, that doesn't mean you can't take a trip there via this Indiana hotel room.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 comes out on Netflix on May 27, while Volume 2 is coming later, on July 1. What better way to celebrate the release of the final season of the hit Netflix series than by visiting Hawkins, Indiana. By now, you probably know that you won't find Hawkins on any Indiana map, but a little piece of the town exists in Bloomington.

Stranger Things Hotel Room in Bloomington

The Graduate Bloomington unveiled its two-room Stranger Things suite last fall. Both rooms were designed to look exactly like Joyce Byers' living room and the Wheeler's basement. According to Indianapolis Monthly, these rooms were designed by the brand’s in-house team after scouring eBay and local thrift stores for decor.

According to The Graduate Bloomington, here's what you can expect from this Stranger Things two-room suite:

Make yourself at home in Joyce Byers’ living room, complete with floral wallpaper, a pull-out sofa bed and, of course, Christmas lights. Sorry in advance—the lights seem to have a mind of their own.

Next door, the Wheeler’s basement is just what you’d expect, wood-paneled walls and all. You’ll feel like part of the party with oversized walkie talkies and a collection of retro board games. If you’re up for it, start a game of Dungeons & Dragons—you can even wear Will’s purple wizard cloak to really get into character. Plus, these ‘80s inspired digs have a king bed for ultimate relaxation.

It should be noted that this room is (for the most part) designed to be just like the 80's, so it doesn't have a nice flat, smart TV or anything like that. It does have WiFi, so bring your laptop or tablet if you want to binge the show during your stay.

While you're there, you will notice several Easter eggs throughout the rooms from the show. I'd imagine that this suite is a hot commodity, so if you want to book it and experience Stranger Things in person, you can learn more and book your stay by clicking here.

