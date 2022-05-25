One Kentucky Man Makes Music History Playing 50 States By His 50th Birthday

A Kentucky man recently made music history when he played his 50th State on his 50th birthday.

If you know anything about music especially bluegrass here in Kentucky then you've surely heard the name, Randy Lanham. He's been playing music for 33 years and 20 of those are 20 years. Randy's most notable achievement Kentucky State Fiddle Championship in 1991 but there are a number of others including recently being inducted as a Kentucky Colonel.

Here's a little more bio information from Randy on his amazing musical journey;

At the age of 20, I moved to Nashville, Tennessee. Being in Nashville provided me with the opportunity to play for recording artists Clay Walker, Wade Hayes, Tracy Lawrence, Tanya Tucker, etc. While working for these artist I’ve toured with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson and Faith Hill. I have appeared on TV shows such as CMT, CNN, The Grand ole Opry, The Tonight Show and Austin City Limits.

Randy says before 1992 he had just played bluegrass and old-time music until Kentucky's Mary Brown asked him to play in his band and that opened the door to so many opportunities.

Here's how Randy describes working with Marty;

I'll never forget when Marty hired me to play in his band, the very first show we did was the Grand Ole Opry. Working with Marty introduced me to touring on the road with big-name bands like Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, and others. That was also the first time I was in a music video, Every Now and Then, that was filmed in Maceo. A cool side note was that the guitar player in the video, Billie Sigers, was the brother of my future wife Kristi Sigers. I also got to play some other TV shows, including the last season of Hee Haw and met Goober and the coke machine.

Living in Nashville allowed Randy to play with many recognizable country artists like Wade Hays. When Randy moved to Nashville in 1993 he joined Wade's band. In 1994 Clay Walker hired him to play fiddler in his band where they were invited to tour with none other than the King of Country George Strait. Randy is also featured in the video of Live Until I die (look for a red t-shirt and a mullet).

Randy went on the road with Wade Hayes from 1995-to 2002. Wade's first big hit Old Enough To Know Better is actually written about the times he, Randy, and the band shared.

Randy's experience with Wade is one that he will never forget (they have remained friends through the years) and it provided some pretty epic memories according to Randy;

We got to tour with Brooks and Dunn, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, and more. I was there when Faith Hill and Tim McGraw meet. Tim used to rehearse in the basement of the house where I was renting a room when I lived in Nashville. Wade and Bryan White also spent a lot of time there.

2003 Randy played with Tracy Lawrence. He played the Ryman and a Nascar Race in North Caroline.

2004 The Honkey Tonk Tailgate Party with Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, and Darell Singletary

2005 With Tanya Tucker. The first time they met was on-stage at the end of her concert after he had played for her all night.

2009 a show with Randy Owen of Alabama. Wade Hayes called Randy up and asked him to come to play a private event on Randy Owen's farm. This was an adventure in and of itself. Randy doesn't use a setlist and likes to give random solos to band members while performing. About 37 seconds into the video you'll see Randy Owen nod to Randy Lanham telling him it's his turn for a solo.

Randy hit a major milestone in his life when he turned 50 last week. He celebrated in an incredible way. Here's what he posted to his personal Facebook page;

I got the great pleasure to go to Alaska and play some shows with my buddies Wade Hayes and Kevin Key. We had so much fun and the people are great, real country music lovers. It was my 50th state that I’ve played music on my 50th birthday so it was extra special. I appreciate Wade for letting me take over the shows for my birthday, and Santa clause at the North Pole for the kind message for my wife Kristi Sigers Lanham. I can’t wait for us to go back for a visit. I sure do love to see Gods Coloring Book.

Randy performing with Kings Highway.

Randy with Kenny Baker.

Owensboro couldn't be any prouder of Randy and all his amazing accomplishments. We are absolutely blessed to have him as a part of our community bringing the best bluegrass music to everyone who knows him.

