It's a bird, it's a plane, what it's not is a BOBCAT! A Kentucky neighborhood got quite the scare when residents observed what they thought was a wild animal.

WRECKING HAVOC ON A NEIGHBORHOOD

Monday night in Owensboro neighbors witnessed what they thought was a bobcat in the city. Calls started coming into the Owensboro Police Department dispatch center over the course of two days. Next thing you know the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page drops a post and has everyone in town in a panic.

The post eventually attracted over 278 comments from all over the community. Many residents claimed to have seen other large cats of this nature throughout town. Several commented they thought the cat could be a Serval or Savannah breed both are quite large and look very exotic.

Neighbors in the same area of town we calling again on Tuesday night as a cat was spotted on Robin Road.

If this is the same cat it is getting around. One woman commented and had a photo of one that is roaming in another part of town.

WHAT ARE SERVAL OR SAVANNAHS?

The first thing you need to know is they are not the same. One is a wild animal while the other is domesticated.

According to Earth.com here's some more info on these furry friends;

A serval is a wild animal, native to Africa. On the other hand, a savannah cat is a hybrid of a wild serval and a domestic cat – a cat breed. Ever wonder what is the difference between savannah cats and servals? Both are highly intelligent and have similar colors and patterns, but they are generations removed.

Servals are found in about 34 different countries but are not born to be family animals. They are longers and will most likely be found hunting and living life solo.

Savannahs are specifically bred to live with humans. Angel here and I have a dear friend who owns Savannahs and breeds them. These cats are high maintenance and require a whole lot of care. They are certainly not an animal that anyone would want just roaming around a neighborhood.

These cats can cost upwards of $3500-$5000 dollars for one! If it belonged to me I can promise it would not be out and about. Hopefully, this guy or gal that is taking a tour of Owensboro can be returned to the rightful owner very soon. For now, the community can rest easy knowing a bobcat isn't going to come climbing in your windows snatchin' your people up (in the words of Antoine Dodson).

AND FINALLY....

Here's the culprit causing all the crazy

This cat even made the news;

