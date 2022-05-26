Chicago police acting on a tip, checked out an abandoned home at 119th Street and Eggleston Saturday in Chicago. Reports were that there were the sounds of a woman screaming, from inside the abandoned home. ABC7

481459991 anuruk parai loading...

A neighbor to the home on 119th and Eggleston was walking past the home when he heard the woman screaming for help. The neighbor yelled back to see if the unidentified woman was alone inside the abandoned home, she was. This is when the neighbor sprung into action and dialed 911.

path in a dark and scary forest Mimadeo loading...

Imagine being out for a walk in your neighborhood and hearing a terrifying scream for "help." What would you do, would you physically rush to the aid of this person? Would you ignore the cries for help? Or would you do what this gentleman did, and react with a call to 911.

Pamela Burley, ThinkStock Pamela Burley, ThinkStock loading...

When the police arrived, they found the woman in the basement of the home, alone. She was chained and handcuffed. How extremely terrifying. Officers rushed her to the hospital to get checked out and began searching for clues around the abandoned home. No arrested have been made, yet.

Alton Haunting Tours via Facebook Alton Haunting Tours via Facebook loading...

Other neighbors claim that this woman has been seen around the neighborhood before...she was no stranger to this particular block.

chainatp chainatp loading...

The woman was treated and released, and is reported to be in "good" condition.