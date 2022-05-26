EVSC Announces Where and When Evansville Students Can Get FREE Meals This Summer

Summer break is here, and young people throughout Evansville are rejoicing. For most kids, summer is a welcome site, allowing them to do just about whatever they want for the next couple of months. For many kids, though, there is a drawback to being out of school - missing out on school lunches. Sadly, there are a lot of students who rely on the food they receive each day during the school year. Luckily, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is able to continue providing those important meals throughout the summer for families that need them.

attachment-EVSC summer meals2 loading...

2022 EVSC Summer Meal Program

The EVSC recently released details for the 2022 summer meal program. More than a dozen EVSC schools will provide free breakfast and lunch each weekday. The meals are FREE for anyone aged 18 and younger. Here's the most important thing to remember - you do NOT have to be an EVSC student to get a free meal, they are available to ANYONE 18 or younger.

Get our free mobile app

What, Where, and When?

Breakfast will be served from 8:15am-8:45am, and lunch will be served from 11:30am-12pm. See the graphic below to see dates and locations for the free meals.

Facebook/Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Facebook/Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation loading...

Bosse from May 31-July 1

Caze from May 31-June 24

Cedar Hall from May 31-June 24

Delaware from May 31-June 24

Evans from May 31-June 24

Fairlawn from May 31-June 24

Glenwood from May 31-June 24

Harper from May 31-June 24

Hebron from May 31-July 22 (except on July 4th)

Lincoln from May 31-July 22 (except on July 4th)

Lodge from May 31-June 24

Oak Hill from May 31-June 24

Stringtown from May 31-June 24

Tekoppel from May 31-June 24

Washington from May 31-June 24

Here's a fun summertime activity...

5 Reasons to Visit Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana There is quite an adventure on the West Side of Evansville, Indiana. What kind of adventure - It's a zoo! Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Gardens is open 365 days a year and offers family memberships.

You gotta get some food truck grub this summer...