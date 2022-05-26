EVSC Announces Where and When Evansville Students Can Get FREE Meals This Summer
Summer break is here, and young people throughout Evansville are rejoicing. For most kids, summer is a welcome site, allowing them to do just about whatever they want for the next couple of months. For many kids, though, there is a drawback to being out of school - missing out on school lunches. Sadly, there are a lot of students who rely on the food they receive each day during the school year. Luckily, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is able to continue providing those important meals throughout the summer for families that need them.
2022 EVSC Summer Meal Program
The EVSC recently released details for the 2022 summer meal program. More than a dozen EVSC schools will provide free breakfast and lunch each weekday. The meals are FREE for anyone aged 18 and younger. Here's the most important thing to remember - you do NOT have to be an EVSC student to get a free meal, they are available to ANYONE 18 or younger.
What, Where, and When?
Breakfast will be served from 8:15am-8:45am, and lunch will be served from 11:30am-12pm. See the graphic below to see dates and locations for the free meals.
- Bosse from May 31-July 1
- Caze from May 31-June 24
- Cedar Hall from May 31-June 24
- Delaware from May 31-June 24
- Evans from May 31-June 24
- Fairlawn from May 31-June 24
- Glenwood from May 31-June 24
- Harper from May 31-June 24
- Hebron from May 31-July 22 (except on July 4th)
- Lincoln from May 31-July 22 (except on July 4th)
- Lodge from May 31-June 24
- Oak Hill from May 31-June 24
- Stringtown from May 31-June 24
- Tekoppel from May 31-June 24
- Washington from May 31-June 24
Here's a fun summertime activity...
5 Reasons to Visit Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana
You gotta get some food truck grub this summer...