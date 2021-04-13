Get Paid to Travel to Different MLB Ballparks and Eat Hot Dogs

Take me out to the ball game. Take me out to the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks I don’t care if I ever get back! It feels so good to say that baseball is back in America. There is just something about going to the ballpark on a warm spring or summer evening to watch a game. The field lights come, the players take the field and you are sitting in the stands with a few of your favorite ballpark snacks. Wouldn’t it be great if someone wanted to pay you to experience that on a nightly basis? Well, it just so happens that somebody does.

BonusFinder is looking to hire an “MLB Professional Food Tester” this season. Your job would be to travel to all sorts of different ballparks to try that stadium's hot dogs. Oh, and of course watch a game or two. If you are chosen as the “Food Tester” you will be given $500 and a budget to cover your travel and food expenses. Talk about your best summer ever.

Get our free mobile app

After you have traveled to a certain ballpark and tried their hot dog, you then will be responsible for writing a review on the whole experience there. First, you must review the hot dog. You give it an overall rating based on appearance, flavor, quality of the meat and bun, sauces, and value for your money. Sounds easy enough, right? Your overall review must include your experience at the stadium. How was the game? What was the atmosphere like? Was it a nice stadium to watch a ball game at? Simple stuff like that.

BonusFinder will be taking applications for the “MLB Professional Food Tester” through May 2 at 9 pm.

(H/T: Fox News)