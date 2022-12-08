Feed Evansville Partners with Girl Scouts for Free Little Pantry Initiative

Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods? That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years.

A Food Desert is an area in which it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

Feed Evansville has a mission to lower that percentage down to zero! There are food box giveaways throughout the year. This is a great way to help families get nutritional foods, but they are first come first serve, and there isn't a regular schedule at this time.

Free Little Pantry

If you don't already know, Girl Scouts do a lot more than just cookie sales. Girl Scout Troop 398 has partnered with Feed Evansville on a very important initiative to reach more families and individuals that are in need of food.

FEED EVANSVILLE FEED EVANSVILLE loading...

Free Little Libraries are a really neat resource where you can get a book or leave a book, and it's all free. Let me introduce you to the Free Little Pantry. This allows you to take any non-perishable foods that you need and give what you can.

The goal of the Little Free Food Pantry program is simple: to provide our neighbors with low-barrier access to emergency non-perishable food with dignity and discretion, 24/7. Community members may take nonperishable food items and or leave nonperishable food items in the pantry box. They can do this 365 days a year 24 hrs. a day.

FEED EVANSVILLE FEED EVANSVILLE loading...

Growing Feed Evansville Initiatives

Feed Evansville is working with several Girl Scout Troops and Boy Scout Troops to ensure that there is a “Free Little Pantry Box” in the 40% of Neighborhoods that are deemed a food desert. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the launch of this city-wide project and the first out of many “Free Little Pantry” will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, 2:00 pm at the Westside Community Center, 2227 W. Michigan St. Evansville, IN 47712.

Grab and Go Lunches

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, there is help right here in Evansville.

Evansville Rescue Mission (Directions)

Sunday through Saturday

6:30 a.m., noon & 5:30 p.m.

United Caring Services (Directions)

On-site meal service

Sunday through Saturday

9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

Salvation Army (Directions)

Monday through Friday

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can also download the Food Finder app to locate food pantries in your area. FoodFinder is a Community Food Share locator that shows you when and where to get free food assistance in our community.

