Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive

 A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.

Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.

You will be able to see this amazing new Mobile Neighborhood Market during the World Food Day event The ribbon cutting will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:30 PM.

World Food Day

It's hard to believe, but there actually is enough food to feed the world every day. So, why are so many families without healthy meals? There are several key reasons, and we have those issues right here in Evansville. Too many families cannot afford fresh produce and meats. Plus, just because you have a box of food, doesn't mean you know how to prepare it.

Feed Evansville Free Family Fun and Food Drive

Feed Evansville has a fun afternoon planned to help spread the word about food issues in Evansville. This will be a great opportunity to teach our kids about healthy foods, and you can fund out about volunteer opportunities, too.

  • Bounce Houses
  • Games
  • Prizes
  • Local Farmers & Organizations
  • Food Trucks

Sunday, October 16, 2022
2PM-6PM
C.K. Newsome Center 100 E Walnut St # 1, Evansville, IN 47713

Please bring canned and non-perishable food items for this city-wide food drive.

Evansville, Inc. 101 Plaza East Blvd., Suite 112
Evansville, IN 47715
Ph: 812.434.6710
office@juniorleagueofevansville.org

Grab and Go Lunches

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, there is help right here in Evansville.

Evansville Rescue Mission (Directions)
Sunday through Saturday
6:30 a.m., noon & 5:30 p.m.

United Caring Services (Directions)
On-site meal service
Sunday through Saturday
9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

Salvation Army (Directions)
Monday through Friday
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can also download the Food Finder app to locate food pantries in your area. FoodFinder is a Community Food Share locator that shows you when and where to get free food assistance in our community.

