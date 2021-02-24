Feed Evansville has been making sure families have enough food to eat throughout the pandemic. Utilizing the Farmers to Families Food Box program, volunteers are distributing healthy food to families that cannot afford this items every week. Farmers to Families is a partnership with the U.S.D.A. that began last May, and continues to provide support in communities that need it.

Families that need healthy food assistance will be able to pick up the Farmers to Families meals at Hartke pool from 11 A.M.-5 P.M. Feed Evansville is also in need of volunteers to pass out the boxes. If you can spare some time today, message Feed Evansville or leave a comment on their Facebook page. Dress for outside weather, park between Swonder Ice Rink and Hartke pool and sign in at Hartke Pool.

By accepting this food, you agree that:

- You are in need of these Farmers to Families Food Boxes. or

- You lack access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

or

- You lack the funds or resources to obtain food elsewhere.

or

- You need this for your household use (resale is prohibited).

#FeedEVV works alongside community organizations who regularly provide food & meals. Our focus is on providing meals to people during these heightened times of uncertainty. We are an additional resource the community can lean on for food.

The community is responding positively to the efforts of Feed Evansville.

"I just personally wanted to thank not only the staff of

Feed Evansville but the wonderful volunteers out there in the cold, rain, wind, and heat. I hope you know how important these boxes are to families who are struggling to keep themselves fed. God bless you all!" ~ Sandra Burkhart

