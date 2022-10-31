New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville

As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.

La Mexicana International Market Owners to Open New Restaurant on Main Street

Evansville 411 News announced the plan in a post on Sunday. The new restaurant will be located at 920 Main Street, just east of the Civic Center on the short stretch of Main between Northwest 9th Street and Sycamore Street. The building was once home to the Tres Reynes and End restaurants.

According to Evansville 411 News, the owners hope to have the location open "in the next month or so." They have not yet revealed what exactly will be featured on the menu, but you have to think it will be their versions of the standard Mexican food fare; burritos, tacos, nachos, enchiladas, etc. Whatever they have planned, I'm looking forward to having another option for lunch once they open their doors.

La Mexicana International Market is located 324 East Riverside Drive.

[Source: Evansville 411 News on Facebook]

