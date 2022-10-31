What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?

This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet.

Matthew Dauphinais Matthew Dauphinais loading...

What Could it Be?

As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.

canva canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Social Media to the Rescue

Sometimes being on Facebook can be useful. If you are in a specific group for your town or neighborhood, that is always a good place to start if you are looking for answers. In fact, someone else probably has the same question that you have. In this case, the group My Hometown Newburgh, IN came in handy for solving this strange light mystery.

Did Anyone Else See This Light?

Anyone else see a bright spotlight across the entire sky for an hour around midnight last night. Probably the brightest light I ever seen stretched on for miles. Spooky.

I will say that midnight seems a little late to still have a spotlight going, but that's just me.

It is off Frame Road near St John’s church. A haunted house. We went last night. It is awesome! We also did the haunted house off Sharon which was a lot of fun. Would recommend both! ~ Jennifer G.

canva canva loading...

Free Haunted House

So, there you have it. Mystery solved. It's just a haunted house light show. This is the final night for it, so the light beam should disappear tomorrow. There are several really neat displays in the Newburgh area.

2022 Halloween Houses of Evansville & Beyond!

Angie Gallagher Angie Gallagher loading...

My house was just listed on the best of halloween list! I'm at 5111 Tippecanoe Dr Newburgh. Lights on from 7-10pm every night. Halloween night from 4-9pm. Lots of candy, games, music and fun! ~ Angie Gallagher

Inside 'Interview With the Vampire' Author's 19th Century Mansion Look inside the late Anne Rice's — author of Interview With the Vampire — Victorian-style New Orleans mansion, which was built in 1868.