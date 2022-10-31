Do You Believe in Ghosts and Paranormal Activity?

We asked this question on our show because there are so many stories of haunted places in our area, we wanted to see if our listeners has any good stories to share, and they certainly did.

The Log Inn

The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's known for delicious family-style meals and ghosts. Wait, ghosts? Stacy called in and told us about the time that she worked there and saw the ghost of a little girl. She also saw an orb in one of the rooms.

Gravity Hill

Several years ago, my husband Doug worked for the state of Kentucky. Sometimes his work would take him on road trips through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Land of the Lakes area. It would also take him through a haunted area of Princeton, Kentucky, specifically Gravity Hill.

He told me the story about the area, and what he experienced certainly backed up the haunted history of Princeton, KY. A long time ago, a family of two sisters and a dad were traveling along the roadway, and they were hit head-on and all three were killed. Their human story ended here, and their supernatural lives began.

The legend is that if you put your vehicle in neutral, the family will PUSH your vehicle uphill, to get it out of the way so you don't get hit as they did. He swears the car moved by itself, and he's never been down that road again.

The Old Talbott Tavern and Haunted Talbott Inn in Bardstown KY How about a fun does of history to accompany a spooky road trip? You'll get it all, and awesome food, at the Old Talbott Tavern and the Talbott Inn.

