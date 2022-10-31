The thought of death doesn't really scare me, but the fact that death hovers over us like a cloud gives me a very uneasy feeling.

We have no idea when our time is up. When death will draw our card and come to deliver us to what lies ahead.

Sometimes I wonder if there are signs that our time is near. Of course, if a terminal illness is involved, like my mom's ovarian cancer, you might have a general idea, but you still never know the exact moment.

If death is sudden and unexpected, are there things that you see or dream about that mean that your end is near?

For centuries, we have heard stories and legends of the Grim Reaper and his appearance before our death. legend says that he shows up to lead us into the other world.

What is the story behind the Grim Reaper?

The website 2.nau.edu explains it like this,

Cronus was a harvest god and carried a sickle, a tool used to harvest grain. The Grim Reaper holding a scythe is derived from a combination of Chronus and Cronus. The myth of Chronos eating his children was used in a poetic sense for time devouring all things, as in the old saying "nothing lasts forever."

Why does the Grim Reaper look like it does?

According to 2.nau.edu goes on to say,

The garb of Death or the black mourning robe, to which the first references are found in the early fifteenth century, is very close to the robe of the priest or monk who officiated at the death bed. It is interesting to note that the dead body itself was never garbed in black -- the color of the winding sheet or shroud seems always to have been white.



The scythe is an image that reminds us that Death reaps the souls of sinners like the peasant who harvests corn in his field. Each movement of the scythe brings thousands of souls.

Photo of a Grim Reaper image appears in wedding photos

I came across a photo on Facebook that made me think of the Grim Reaper. It's of a wedding with bridesmaids and a guest that one saw until the photos were viewed after the ceremony.

Christina A. Brown

I saw this photo on the Haunted History of Kentucky Facebook group and I reached out to the woman who posted the photo to get the story behind the haunting photo.

The photo was taken during Christie's wedding back in 2008. According to Christie,

The wedding was at Mt. Beulah church in Nicholasville, KY. The lady in the middle of the picture passed away unexpectedly on 12/31/2020.

The death of the bridesmaid twelve years after the photo is terrifying. If there is something to a Grim Reaper-like image coming for us, this gives me chills.

But, the other info that Christie gave me is literally horrifying.

The girl holding the flowers has had terrifying night terrors with that "creepy thing" in her nightmare. She even broke her arm once in her sleep running from it. When she saw the photo she lost it! Crying uncontrollably because that thing haunted her.

Christina A. Brown/Canva

The figure is standing closest to her. Is it a demon or evil spirit that's attached to her through her dreams?

Do you see the face in the close-up photo? OMG! I have no words.

Christina A. Brown/Canva

Thanks to Christie for letting me share her photo. Please be kind with any comments about the photo. Remember, a ghost, demon, or evil spirit is in the eye of the beholder.

