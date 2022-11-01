Bob Evans Sausage Sold In Illinois Recalled Over “Foreign Matter”

No doubt about it, I'm a lifelong fan of sausage of almost any type. From links to patties, and anything in-between, when asked if I'd like sausage, the answer is more than likely going to be yes.

However, while some cheese or peppers inside the sausage is most certainly welcome, I'm going to go ahead and draw the line when other things, like...oh, let's say your less edible extraneous things like pieces of blue plastic are added to the mix.

That's just me. When I eat sausage, I eat sausage. When I eat pieces of blue plastic, I eat pieces of blue plastic. I've never felt the need to multi-task the sausage.

Bob Evans Farms Foods Is Pulling More Than 7,500 Pounds Of Pork Sausage Products Because They May Be Contaminated With "Extraneous Materials"

The products in question, sold in Illinois and throughout the country, may have, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), thin blue rubber pieces in them.

The recalled raw, Italian pork sausage items were shipped to retailers across the nation, and may still be inside a consumer's fridge or freezer, according to the notice.

Let's Get To The Information You'll Need About This Recall

First off, and most importantly, here's what you're checking your fridge and/or freezer for.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264, or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

You may have noticed that this is the second time in a couple of months that there's been a large recall on meat. The earlier one was the 87,000 pounds of meat that was recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in products produced.

