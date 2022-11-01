It's no mystery that the south has its fair share of traditions along with superstitions and old folklore. But how many of us have heard of burying a bottle of bourbon before one's wedding day? As a lifelong Kentuckian, this is a new one for me. But why is this done?

Burying the Bourbon

Alongside other wedding day traditions such as throwing a bridal shower, ordering a groom's cake, or parasols for the bridesmaids, "burying the bourbon" is also a prenuptial task, or so it would seem. But why do we do it? Well, legend says that if you bury a bottle of bourbon one month before you are set to say your vowels, the weather will be fair and without rain.

We southerners do tend to lean on old-timey traditions and buy stock in our superstitions. We paint our porch ceilings "haint-blue" to ward away unwanted negative spirits, we count how many ribbons we break opening wedding gifts to determine how many children were going to have, and we eat an annual fare of cabbage and black-eyed peas on New Year's for good luck.

So I guess digging a place in the soil to bury a bottle of Kentucky bourbon should fit right in. Not only should the bottle be buried to ensure a great day of weather, but for it to be even more effective, the bottle should be buried upside-down. On the day of the wedding, you are supposed to unearth the bourbon (not whiskey) and imbibe it with friends and family on your big day. Don't forget that good bourbon is worth the splurge, especially on your wedding day, here are a few suggestions of Kentucky-made spirits.

Jim Beam

Woodford Reserve

Noah's Mill Small Batch

Noah's Mill Small Batch

Buffalo Trace

Old Forester

Henry McKenna