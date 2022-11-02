Now that Halloween has come and gone, I guess the thing to do is skip right over Thanksgiving and start thinking about Christmas. If you subscribe to that notion and are already looking for more ways to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to take advantage of this opportunity from Michaels.

The nationwide arts and crafts chain is inviting kiddos (6 years old and up) to join its Winter Workshop, which consists of 12 virtual craft workshops hosted at Michaels.com. The "classes" are FREE of charge and will happen from December 1 through December 12, starting at 2pm each day.

What Are We Making?

12/1 - Holiday Craft Stick Puppets

12/2 - Mini Winter Diorama

12/3 - Foam Ice Skates

12/4 - Mixed Media Gingerbread House

12/5 - Craft Stick Sled and Character

12/6 - Winter Stitched Garland

12/7 - Pop-Up Yeti Card

12/8 - Craft Stick Train with Elf

12/9 - Clay Winter Animals

12/10 - Snowflake Suncatcher

12/11 - Moose and Snowboard

12/12 - Winter Beaded Ornament

While the workshops are free and open to everyone, Michaels asks you to register your kiddo for each session they want to attend. You can pick and choose the workshops you're interested in HERE.

Meet Your Teacher

Michaels has tapped longtime employee and arts & crafts aficionado, Kristin Keller, to guide our youngsters along the holiday highway. To say Kristin is excited would be an understatement. She says

Hello! My name is Kristin Keller and I’m a long-time maker and teacher. I have worked at Michaels for 11 years in various roles, currently as the Manager of Online Classes. My number one goal in life is to be the “Favorite Aunt” for each of my 19 nieces and nephews, and arts and crafts plays a large part in that. In fact, when Covid started, I started “Art time with Aunt Kristin” classes on Fridays. I’m thrilled that this is my job and I get to teach people how to “Make”!

