How To Make a Life-Size DIY Nutcracker – Start to Finish

During the holidays, I have always had a fascination with nutcrackers, Maybe, it comes to from my young ballerina days learning ballet dances to The Nutcracker. I used to actually collect nutcrackers for my Christmas decorating.

Get our free mobile app

According to liveabout.com,

German folklore says that nutcrackers bring good luck to your family and protect your home. A nutcracker is said to represent power and strength, serving somewhat like a watchdog guarding your family against danger. A nutcracker bares its teeth to evil spirits and serves as a messenger of good luck and goodwill.

Wikipedia states that nutcrackers were invented in the late 17th century, but only much later became a symbol of Christmas. It probably had something to do with the popularity of the original Sleeping Beauty ballet in 1890 and The Nutcracker ballet which premiered in 1892.

Since then, you can find them in all colors, sizes, and price ranges. The bigger you get, the more expensive they become. Life-sizes hand-crafted nutcrackers can run you into thousands of dollars. I would love to have two life-size nutcrackers on each side of my door but felt like I could never afford it. Until now!

My new friend and incredible DIY craft goddess, Julianna, has figured out a way for you and me to make life-size nutcrackers for a fraction of the cost of buying one.

Here is what she posted on her Facebook page.

I have always wanted life size toy soldiers or nut crackers. I have seen them on Pinterest and always said to my self some day I’ll make those .. well yesterday was that day !! Granted I’m not done but my excitement to share got the best of me. I have to run out and get some red and gold paint to finish them but for my very first time making these how stinking cute. They are made with cement foundation tubes 12” and 4” pvc pipe scrap wood for the base the hands are large dollar tree Christmas balls.

How To Make A DIY Life-size Christmas Nutcracker

For more specific details about this amazing DIY life-size nutcracker and even more great holiday crafts visit Quiet Corner Crafting with Julianna on Facebook.

Turn Plastic Hangers Into Beautiful DIY Snowflake Christmas Decoration - Here's How To Make It