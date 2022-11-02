The Clay County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has issued a "Be On the Look Out" for a man they say removed his GPS monitor without permission while out on bond.

According to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Phillip Blaine Henson has been living and working around the McLeansboro, Illinois area while awaiting trial on charges of Unlawful Deliveries of Methamphetamine and Drug-Induced Homicide. As a condition of his bond, Henson was ordered to wear a GPS monitor at all times. The Sheriff's Office says the Clay County Prosecutor filed a motion to revoke Henson's bond back on October 26th after discovering he had removed the monitor. That was followed by a warrant for his arrest on Monday (October 31st).

According to 14News, Henson had previously been detained in the Vanderburgh County Jail in connection with the homicide which took place in Flora, Illinois.

If you see Henson, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office by calling 618-665-3316. You can also submit any information anonymously by texting XCRIME to tip411 or by using the XCRIME app.

[Sources: Clay county Sheriff's Office on Facebook / 14News]

