Customs Agents Seize $686K Worth Of Bootleg Products In Illinois

Airport security at O'Hare Airport in Illinois made a huge bust of $686,000 worth of illegal goods.

It's A Red Flag If Expensive Merchandise Is Selling Really Cheap

Have you noticed that with the internet, there's so much content to study and products to purchase it's hard to keep track of everything? What's fake? How can I tell if something is real? That goes with merchandise too. Remember the number one rule for buying stuff on the internet. If it's too good to be true, then it probably is.

Illinois Customs Agents Make Huge Bust At O'Hare Airport

Security from customs at O'Hare Airport made a huge bust. Agents got suspicious about a shipment coming from Thailand and heading to Alabama. Illinois is where the products would be brought into the United States. While going through the boxes, that's when officers discovered counterfeit products worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to fox32chicago.com,

Customs agents at O'Hare Airport on Sunday seized two large shipments of counterfeit jewelry and apparel that would have been worth over hundreds of thousands of dollars had it been genuine. Customs officers confiscated the counterfeit merchandise after noticing several irregularities while each of the parcels was being x-rayed, the statement said.

Details For Illinois Counterfeit Shipment Bust

Some of the fake products confiscated in the bust include...

Jewelry

Apparel

Louis Vuitton

Hermes

Chanel

Gucci

Rolex

Watches

Headbands

Hats

Wallets

Jewelry boxes

Earrings

Necklaces

Hairbands

Fake trademark logos from luxury brands like Christian Dior

Tiffany

Cartier

Prada

And more

