Are You the Next WKDQ Morning Show Co-Host? Here’s How to Apply

As you may or may not have heard, after 15 years of entertaining audiences as part of the morning show here on 99.5 WKDQ, Leslie Morgan announced the time has come for her to close this chapter of her life and see what other opportunities the world has to offer. This means I'm now in the market for a new co-host of the Q Crew Morning Show. Interested?

Ideally, I'm looking for someone who is outgoing, with a great sense of humor who isn't afraid to share details of their lives with our audience, and who has the conviction to share their opinion on whatever topic we're discussing. Even if that opinion may not be the popular one.

We have a good time in the studio. Hopefully, that's obvious if you're a regular listener of the show. The goal every morning is to keep it as light-hearted as possible, have fun, and help everyone start their day off in a good mood. Sure, there are times we might need to be more serious depending on what's happening in the world, but 99.5% of the time (see what I did there?) the goal is to make people laugh.

Of course, getting up early is required as we'd be on the air every Monday through Friday from 6:00 until 10:00 AM. But, believe it or not, you do get used to it after a while. I did at least.

Big Shoes to Fill

I'm not going to lie, whoever lands this job, whether it's you or someone else, will be taking over for someone who was a staple for our listeners each and every morning for 15 years. As others came and went, she was the constant and was beloved by our audience for being herself. From sharing funny stories about things that happened in her life that everyone could relate to, to opening up and being vulnerable about struggles she was dealing with. She was personable and easy to talk to at public appearances and that resonated with people.

With that said, we don't need you to be the next Leslie Morgan. We're looking for you to be you. Whoever that person is. So, if you think you're the right person for the gig, check out the complete job description below and apply.

Morning Show Co-Host/ Digital Content Writer - WKDQ

at Townsquare Media Evansville, IN

Radio Host/ Digital Content Writer- WKDQ

*This is a Full-time in-office position working closely and collaboratively with a Team*

Townsquare Media has an open opportunity to host our Evansville local brands daily. Along with great on-air skills, we're looking for a strong content creator and someone to be the champion of the station on the streets - you must be a 360 talent to propel the brand to new heights.

Townsquare is a digital-first company, built in tandem with great radio brands that emphasize great local content and community involvement. You must be excited to embrace and prioritize the digital world alongside the terrestrial and be ready to learn and grow with a world-class team.

Applicants must be social media savvy, and regularly contribute great local content to the station's website, mobile app, and all social platforms. Digital is not an afterthought here, it is part of our DNA - and what sets us apart.

The successful candidate must be able to connect and engage with the station's target audience on all platforms. You're ready to put down roots, build community relationships and become a part of Evansville, IN - at a driven and inventive company that strongly values our most important asset - our people. We're in it for the long haul, and we're looking for someone that's ready to build and be part of that future.

Responsibilities

Host daily on-air shows Monday - Friday.

Spend time each day doing daily show prep.

Entertains and informs the listener audience both on the air, via digital content, and social media outlets.

Publish a minimum of 2 original local articles per day on the station website and mobile app.

Write assigned Facebook posts along with other social media platforms.

Conducts on-air interviews, attends and assists in all market cluster live events, and produces commercials on a daily basis.

Conducts Live Remotes and appearances and assist in special promotions and programming activities.

Qualifications

History of original written digital content

Knowledge of basic FCC rules and regulations.

Must have superior knowledge of current events and Country

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels, multi-task, and handle pressures and deadlines.

Skill in operation of control board, remote broadcasting, and other related production equipment.

Quickly become proficient in NexGen and Adobe Audition.

Computer literacy in applicable programs and excellent verbal communication skills.

Public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.

Problem-solving ability and skill in prioritizing

Benefits

3 weeks of PTO (+ 9 paid holidays)

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

Casual, high-energy work environment

Opportunity for upward mobility

Company provided laptop

Competitive salary + bonus program

Company discounts

Pet Insurance

Time off for volunteering

About Us

