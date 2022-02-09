I guess it's never too early for young people to start thinking about finding a summer job - Burdette Park certainly doesn't think so. The folks in charge of the Burdette Park Aquatic Center are already on the lookout for qualified lifeguards.

Before you can get hired, all potential lifeguards must receive a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification, and Burdette Park is helping out with that process. Officials are offering certification classes from now through mid-May. Classes are for those who either need to get a new certification or just need to get recertified. Classes will be held at the Screaming Eagles Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana. Friday classes are available from 5:30pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday classes are available from 9am-7pm on the following dates.

Saturday, February 19th - Recertification Course

Saturday, March 19th - Recertification Course

March 25 through 27 - New Certification Course

Saturday, April 9th - Recertification Course

April 22 through 24 - New Certification Course

May 13 through 15 - New Certification Course

Send an email to burdettepark@vanderburghgov.org for more information or to get registered for one of these classes. If/When you get hired, your starting pay as a Burdette Park lifeguard will be $11.50 per hour.

The Burdette Park Aquatic Center, one of the largest in the Midwest, is a must for summertime fun in Evansville. The center features an Olympic size pool with two diving boards. There is also an area just for families, with more slides and a children's pool. Just last summer, the Aquatic Center added a new fountain featuring Sadie the Sea Turtle, a sweet girl with a smile on her face greeting guests.

