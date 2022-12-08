Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville

If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville.

Plans to Hire Soon

Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.

What Are the Requirements?

There are some non-negotiable requirements to become an Indiana State Trooper. For example, you do have to be a US citizen between the ages of 21 and 40 with a valid driver's license and a high school diploma or GED. You also must have "vision correctable to 20/50," and be willing to reside and serve anywhere in Indiana. In addition to these basic requirements, there are also a number of others that involve physical and mental acuity.

Still Interested?

If you are still interested and would like to learn more about what it takes to become an Indiana State Police Trooper, including the mental and physical requirements, mark your calendar for December 17, 2022. That's the day that the Indiana State Police will be hosting their next hiring seminar and it is happening in Evansville, Indiana at the C K Newsome Center located at 100 East Walnut Street. The seminar will begin at 9 am that day and will include a review of how the selection process works, as well as more on the Indiana State Police Family, and a physical fitness overview.



