It's hard to imagine since it's the middle of winter and we've been dealing with cold temperatures, snow, freezing rain, and ice warnings, but we're not too far away from Holiday World opening its gates for the 2022 season. Before they do, they need to make sure they have enough employees so their guests can have a great day at the park. That's where you or someone you know could help.

The park is set to open to the public on May 14th, with Splashin' Safari scheduled to open the following week on May 21st. If you ask me (I know you didn't, but I'll tell you anyway), few things are better on a hot, humid Tri-State day than cooling off with a trip or two or ten on the Cheetah Chase, followed by a float down the lazy river, and a ride on The Voyage to dry off before calling it a day.

In order for those rides to operate for you and me to enjoy, or for the various restaurants and food stands to have things for us to eat in between enjoying those rides, they need employees. A lot of them, as a matter of fact.

Get our free mobile app

The park will be hosting two virtual hiring events in March in an effort to secure 2,200 employees to handle the daily responsibilities required to make the park run smoothly. The virtual weekends will take place March 4th through 6th and again March 18th through 20th. Applications must be filled out in advance and the park says many of the departments fill up quickly. If you or someone you know is interested, applications can be filled out online through HolidayWorldJobs.com.

Who Can Apply

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Holiday World & Splashin' Safari loading...

According to Holiday World, you must be at least 14 years old to apply, which is perfect if you have a teenager at home like I do who has expressed some interest in getting a job to start making their own money. With that said, a majority of the positions available require the applicant to be at least 16. As they have done for several years, the park does offer shuttle service to surrounding cities including Evansville and Owensboro for those employees who cannot drive themselves to work because they aren't old enough to have a license, like my 15-year-old daughter.

Perks

In addition to getting a steady paycheck for a few months, Holiday World offers the following perks to seasonal employees:

A personal Season Pass

50% off food

20% off merchandise

Employee parties with exclusive ride time

Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area

Earn points for tickets, food, and prizes

Two free uniforms

Access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee

$13 starting wage for individuals 18 and older

For more information, or to have any questions you may have answered, e-mail hr@holidayworld.com.

[Source: Holiday World Press Release]

Ryan O'Bryan's 8 Favorite Rides at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari A day at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari isn't complete until I've had the chance to experience all these eight rides and attractions.