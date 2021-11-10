The Southwest Indiana Red Cross doesn't always want just your blood. They'd also like to have you as a whole to be a part of their team.

We've partnered with the Evansville chapter for their upcoming Career & Volunteer Fair taking place at their headquarters on the corner of Stockwell Road and the Lloyd Expressway on Tuesday, November 23rd from Noon until 6:00 PM. The Red Cross will be looking for someone like you to join their mission of saving lives and helping others in times of need. For example, after natural disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes, or when a family has lost everything in a house fire.

Opportunities Available

The Fair will feature information on a variety of paid positions available including:

Phlebotomist Job Description: Transporting and setting up blood collection equipment at work sites, to drawing blood from donors, as a Phlebotomist/Driver with the American Red Cross you will work all aspects of blood drives at schools, offices & churches throughout Evansville, IN, and the surrounding areas

CDL Bus Driver Job Description: Same as Phlebotomist, but a CDL driver's license is required which allows you to drive a large vehicle such as a bus.

Disaster Program Specialist Job Description: The Disaster Program Specialist will provide functional support to Disaster Program Manager and Leadership at a regional level or take full cycle responsibility to provide service delivery programs within a defined geography.

Disaster Program Manager Job Description: The Disaster Program Manager will be responsible for the development and leadership of volunteers, as well as implementing and developing initiatives to increase Red Cross visibility through program/service delivery.

Collection Specialist II/Charge Job Description: May perform any or all blood collection procedures (may include allogeneic, autologous, directed, therapeutic; automated red cell and platelet pheresis) donor collections. May performs all types of donor health history screening and eligibility procedures.

Volunteer Services Recruitment Representative Job Description: A Volunteer Recruitment Representative is responsible for executing broad-based recruitment strategies to identify and attract volunteers. Screen, refer and assist with placement of prospective volunteers to effectively support goals and ensure placement of sufficient numbers of volunteers to meet operational needs. Provide support, development and/or leadership guidance to all volunteers.



The Southwest Chapter will also use the Fair to begin searching for their next Executive Director after long-time Director, Theo Boots announced she was stepping down from the position at the end of the year.

For more information on all of these positions and to apply online, visit the Careers page on the Red Cross website.

Volunteer Opportunities

In addition to the paid positions available, the Red Cross is also looking to add to its volunteer staff. Volunteers are an important part of the Red Cross's mission, helping donors through the process of giving blood by either checking them in for their appointments or making sure they feel OK after making a donation. But, blood donations aren't the only areas the Red Cross uses volunteers, there are many other areas an extra set of helping hands makes a huge difference in the overall operation including assisting with tasks around the office, working with members of the armed services and their families, as well as disaster response. You can find a complete list of current volunteer opportunities ahead of the Career & Volunteer Fair on the Red Cross website.

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, interested in a career change, or wants to help make a difference through volunteering, make plans to stop by the Career & Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, November 23rd.

