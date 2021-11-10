Downtown Evansville Twinkles with New Holiday Light Feature ‘Tunnel of Light’

Bobby and I had the chance to see some of the Christmas decorations go up along Main Street, ahead of the Holiday Open House. Adam Trinkle promised that this is just the beginning of the decorations, and he's a man of his word.

DTEID CHRISTMAS 2021

This is the new feature that popped up between Zuki and River Kitty Cafe. It's a cute little Christmas Tree Farm. Spoiler alert - The trees and the fire pit aren't real.



The newest installment of decorations is making a portion of Downtown Evansville twinkle. There are 13,390 lights making up the 'Tunnel of Light'. I don't know who had to count them, but they should certainly be on Santa's nice list.

Downtown Evansville Economic District

The 'Tunnel of Light' can be found at One Main Street on the lawn of Old National Bank.

