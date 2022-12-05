Santa Claus Land of Lights Named Indiana’s Best Christmas Light Display

The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. This is not your ordinary holiday light show. It is an amazing story of everyone's favorite reindeer, Rudolph.

It's The Best, The Very Best

Now, you might think that we are just a little bit biased when it comes to Santa Claus Land of Lights. We are the Official Radio Station, and we stay on Santa's good list by keeping the playlist festive all season long. But we have documentation that names our favorite story in lights as the Best Christmas Light Display in all of Indiana. Travel & Leisure did the research - How do you get that job?

As you might expect from a town named Santa Claus, this community in Indiana really goes all out for Christmas. The main event is a three-weekend-long Santa Claus Christmas Celebration that includes the story of Rudolph told in brilliant LED lights over a 1.2-mile drive at a place called — wait for it — Lake Rudolph, a popular RV park and campground run by Sun Outdoors.

Special McDonald's Partnership

Here's another great thing to feel good about when you take the family through the best Christmas light display in Indiana.

Ronald McDonald House Washington: located on the St. Vincent campus. This House has ten bedrooms, three kitchens, a large dining area, several family living/play rooms and a sensory room. Since opening our doors in 2010, RMHC has helped more than 10,000 children, parents and extended family members.

Ronald McDonald House Gateway: located on the Deaconess Gateway Campus. This House has 16 bedrooms, three kitchens, a large dining area, family space, a large multipurpose space, laundry facilities and a sensory room. Ronald McDonald House Gateway opened in October 2019 and we hope to nearly triple the amount of families served through this expansion of services.

Happy Wheels Carts roll through five area hospitals and healthcare facilities as part of our Hospitality a la Carte program.

$4 Off Coupons Available at participating McDonald’s!

Indiana : Ferdinand, Boonville, Evansville, Jasper, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Princeton and Tell City.

Kentucky : Beaver Dam, Central City, Greenville, Henderson, Madisonville, Morganfield, Owensboro and Providence

Illinois : Albion, Carmi, Fairfield and Mt. Carmel.

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 4, 2022

Open nightly December 9 – December 26

Closed December 24 & 25

Hours: 5pm – 9pm CST

The light show will take place even if it is raining

Located in America's Christmas Hometown, Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph, formerly known as Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, offers a variety of family camping and lodging experiences

THE TODAY SHOW'S TOP 20 HOLIDAY GETAWAYS INCLUDES SANTA CLAUS, IN

The Today Show recently offered a list of the 20 best places to visit during the holiday season. While many of them would also be fine destinations at any time of the year, a good many of them REALLY shine at Christmastime.

