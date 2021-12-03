Last weekend, I spent several hours in Downtown Evansville for Shop Small Saturday. I loved seeing everyone actually shopping downtown, and enjoying the festive music and decorations. This was just the beginning of several weekend events for the holidays.

The crew at the Downtown Evansville Economic District are some of the busiest people that I know. If they aren't at an event Downtown, they are working on the next big project.

A Downtown Evansville Christmas Saturday, December 4, 2021 11AM-4PM

• Enjoy holiday music

• Visit and take FREE socially distanced photos with Santa

• Visit with Comet the Reindeer (New for 2021!)

• A snow machine

• "Reindeer" pony rides from 11 AM - 1 PM

• Ferris wheel rides from 12 - 5 PM ($5 per cart)

• Multiple holiday craft stations for kids

• FREE Hot cocoa

Take a look around the new bookstore, My Brother's Bookstore.

LIBERTY

• Write letters to Santa and drop them in the mailbox at 3rd & Main (FREE stationery available at River City Coffee + Goods, River Kitty Cat Cafe, and Your Brother’s Bookstore)

• Shop specialty vendors at the Stratman’s Pop-Up

15 Christmas Activities Featured in Downtown Evansville 2021 While some cities are struggling with empty storefronts and no excitement in their downtowns, Evansville is thriving. The Downtown Evansville Economic District has had a full calendar of events all year, and they aren't slowing down in December.

Our Mission

The EID builds a more active and inclusive Downtown Evansville. We enhance resident, consumer, investor, worker, and visitor experiences in Downtown Evansville.

Our Vision We will be acknowledged as the most vibrant urban district in the region, filled with unparalleled opportunities in which to live, work, learn, dine, invest and play among great public spaces, happy people and thriving businesses. We will be a resilient neighborhood, which cares for its own, as well as one that drives individual, family, organizational, city-wide and regional growth, prosperity and development.

