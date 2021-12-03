A Downtown Evansville Christmas Features Over 15 Family Activities
Last weekend, I spent several hours in Downtown Evansville for Shop Small Saturday. I loved seeing everyone actually shopping downtown, and enjoying the festive music and decorations. This was just the beginning of several weekend events for the holidays.
The crew at the Downtown Evansville Economic District are some of the busiest people that I know. If they aren't at an event Downtown, they are working on the next big project.
A Downtown Evansville Christmas Saturday, December 4, 2021 11AM-4PM
• Enjoy holiday music
• Visit and take FREE socially distanced photos with Santa
• Visit with Comet the Reindeer (New for 2021!)
• A snow machine
• "Reindeer" pony rides from 11 AM - 1 PM
• Ferris wheel rides from 12 - 5 PM ($5 per cart)
• Multiple holiday craft stations for kids
• FREE Hot cocoa
Map of Downtown Evansville Events
Take a look around the new bookstore, My Brother's Bookstore.
• Write letters to Santa and drop them in the mailbox at 3rd & Main (FREE stationery available at River City Coffee + Goods, River Kitty Cat Cafe, and Your Brother’s Bookstore)
• Shop specialty vendors at the Stratman’s Pop-Up