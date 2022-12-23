There’s Gold in the Red Kettle, and Silver too! Salvation Army Discovers Another Shiny Surprise

The Salvation Army of Evansville discovered a valuable gold coin in a Red Kettle back on the first Friday of December. And this week, they found two more shiny surprises donated in a Red Kettle.

Double the Donation

One gold Krugerrand is a pretty big donation, but this week, another gold Krugerrand was dropped into a Red Kettle along with an ounce of silver! Oh, and the final match week continues too. That means every Red Kettle donation is being matched up to $20,000. Depending on market prices, one gold Krugerrand is worth around $2,000. That is amazing news because The Salvation Army has a very high goal for 2022.

Doing the Most Good

The Salvation Army of Evansville's Red Kettle goal this year is $310,000. All of those donations stay right here in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. These funds provide a number of services throughout the year.

Youth Programs

Financial Assistance

Feeding the Hungry - For more information about Weekday lunches and the Food Pantry call The Salvation Army at 812-422-4673 option 0 or option 4.

Be Like The Jonas Brothers

What is a Salvation Army Tip Tap?

When I hear 'TipTap' I think about a fun dance. I suppose dancing will be in order when I tell you what this means for the Salvation Army. We're used to seeing the bell ringers at the red kettles, but we can only really donate what cash we might happen to have on us. But now with the Tip Tap system, you can donate any amount you would like with your credit or debit card. As long as the green light is on, the kettle is ready to Tip Tap.

The Salvation Army of Evansville's annual Toy Town program was a huge success

Read More: Take a Magical Trip to the Evansville Salvation Army's Toy Town

