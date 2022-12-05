The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000

I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services.

Meals and More

I clearly remember my mom signing up for a basket of food during the holidays. Even back the the need was so great that you had o get your name in early. I remember her also requesting assistance with our electric or heat bills. Now the Princeton Salvation Army has expanded, and my childhood house is their parking lot.

lib lib loading...

I had to mention the Princeton connection since Alex Rahman, the Director of Community Engagement The Salvation Army of Evansville mentioned that he knew of me from Princeton.

What is a Salvation Army Tip Tap?

When I hear 'TipTap' I think about a fun dance. I suppose dancing will be in order when I tell you what this means for the Salvation Army. We're used to seeing the bell ringers at the red kettles, but we can only really donate what cash we might happen to have on us. But now with the Tip Tap system, you can donate any amount you would like with your credit or debit card. As long as the green light is on, the kettle is ready to Tip Tap.

SALVATION ARMY SALVATION ARMY loading...

Now with even more exciting news! A generous donor is MATCHING all donations made through the new Tip Tap system up to $5,000!!!

There are 20 Tip Taps at local Schnucks and Walmart locations from now until Christmas Eve.

salvation army salvation army loading...

Toy Town 2022

In partnership with Old National Bank and Toys for Tots of Southern Indiana, toy and gift donations will be collected at local Old National Bank Locations and at over 100 locations across the Tri-State Area.

Toy Town Box Locations

Allies Building Material - 1301 E. Tennessee St. Evansville IN 47724

Amazon - 1483 Foundation Ave

Ashley Homestore - 1441 N Green River Rd, Evansville IN 47715

AT&T - 330 N. Burkhardt, Evansville IN 47715

Bargain Hunt - 2020 Center Dr, Evansville In

Berry Plastics - 2415 Locust Creek Dr. Evansville IN 47720

Berry Plastics - 101 Oakley St, Evansville IN

Berry Plastics - 3245 Kansas Rd, Evansville IN

Chris' West Side Auto Service - 401 W. Franklin St. Evansville IN 47710

Christ the King School - 3101 Bayard Park Dr, Evansville IN

CSL Plasma - 2000 Center Drive, Evansville IN 47711

Dartt Automotive - 301 W Franklin St, Evansville IN

Dollar General - 2131 S Weinbach Ave

Dollar General - 1104 W Fulton

Dollar General - Mariner Dr, Evansville IN

Dollar General - (New Harmony)1119 Church St, New Harmony IN 47631

Don's Claytons - 225 W Morgan (Main Plant)

Edward Jones - 4705 S Theater Dr

Edward Jones - 4432 West Lloyd Expressway (Schnucks Plaza)

Edward Jones - 3922 Venetian Way Ste 3 (Newburgh)

Edward Jones - 430 Southwind Plaza Rd, Mt Vernon

Evansville Comprehensive Treatment - 1510 W Franklin St, Evansville IN (47710)

Evansville Primary Care - 4933 Plaza E Blvd, Evansville IN

Hebron Elementary School - 4400 Bellemead Ave, Evansville IN

Heritage Woods Newburgh - 4211 Grimm Rd

Hornbrook Estates - 5001 E. Riverside Drive

IGA - 2220 East Morgan Evv 47711

Kaiser Aluminum

Kemper CPA - 7200 Eagle Crest Blvd

Maranatna Baptist Church - 3200 Casey Rd

Menards - 2808 Menards Dr, Evansville IN

Moto Mart - 1900 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN

Pro ReHab - 5625 Pearl Dr. Suite 100 47725

Pro ReHab - 8887 High Pointe Dr., Suite E Newburgh

Pro ReHab - 4659 N First Ave, Evansville IN 47710

Pro ReHab - 415 Crosslake Dr, Evansville In 47715

Project Associates - 333 D. Plaza East Blvd

Raben Tire and Auto - 5911 Pearl Dr., Evansville IN 47712

Ross Medical Education - 227 N. Green River Rd, Evansville IN

Rural King - 2800 N. St. Joe West, Evansville IN

Swat Pest - 2501 N. Cullen

Taco Johns - 604 N St. Joe Ave, Evansville IN 47712

Taco Johns - 2509 Washington Ave, Evansville IN 47714

Tools for Teaching - 401 S. Green River Rd

True Title Service - suite 102 (back) Plaza East Blvd, Evansville IN

Vertical Escape - 1315 N Royal Ave, Evansville IN

Purchase Toys Online

Get our free mobile app

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [