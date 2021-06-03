The Salvation Army (Shaped by Faith)

I had the honor of interviewing Captain Jimmy Parrish who has served in The Salvation Army for 12 years with Louisville, KY and Jeremy Warf, the Director of Volunteer Services.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Their mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

Typically we think about The Salvation Army when we see volunteers standing beside a red kettle while ringing a bell. Let me tell you, there is so much more to The Salvation Army.

While filming a TV show for Project Volunteer with my friend, Randy Lanham, I got to walk in the shoes of a volunteer for a day at The Salvation Army in Louisville, KY.

I was so amazed at everything The Salvation Army is doing to help people with a hand up. Feeding the homeless that live under a bridge was an experience I will not forget. Looking into the faces of the people receiving help, living in tents, well...its hard to express in words what I felt in the moment. It opened my eyes to the homeless and the need to help those with a hand up. Driving back to The Salvation Army, seeing so many homeless people living in tents and sleeping under the busy highway was eye opening at the amount of people living on the streets.

Jeremy explained, The Salvation Army reaches out to the homeless, feeds them, gives them clothing and invites them to receive help from this amazing non profit organization. The Salvation Army is doing incredible things to help the homeless and they will also provide shelter, food, training, counseling, help for Veterans, and many other things.

I cannot wait for you to hear from Captain Jimmy Parrish and Jeremy Waft tell the history of The Salvation Army along with all the programs this organization offers.

