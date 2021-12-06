Long before we had the luxury of finding collectibles on the internet, we had to remember to get to our local McDonald's every week to get the next collectible glass. Yes, back in the late 70s and into the 1990s, McDonald's offered some really cool glasses.

I miss the days when McDonald's had a full crew of characters. At the Princeton, IN location, they used to have all of the cool statues displayed along the drive-thru. I'm talking life-size Mayor Mc Cheese, The Hamburglar, and cute little cheeseburgers.

Those classic characters were featured on collectible glasses, and looking through the different sets brings back great memories. I remember having the Garfield set. What's not to love about a Hoosier cat that hates Mondays and loves lasagna?!

The Batman Returns set was also pretty cool. These glasses are made to look like they are in 3D. The weird part is that they are all different sizes, but I guess they are more to look at than drink out of.

In 2010 the line of Shrek glasses were actually recalled because of a calcium risk. Yikes. Maybe all of the collectible glasses should just sit on our shelves and look cute.

Here's a look at some of the glasses that I found on eBay. There is one set of cups (Not glass) that I don't remember ever seeing. I'm ashamed to even admit this...There were New Kids on the Block cups! Maybe they weren't available at the Princeton McDonald's.

