You’ll Be Repulsed By What One Illinois Man Is Selling Online

You might think you can buy anything online but, depending on where you're buying from, there may be restrictions. I found an item for sale online that is so disgusting a review of the website's selling policy was needed. If have an appetite right now it'll be gone in a short matter of time.

The item of concern is currently for sale on eBay, at least at the time this is being written. On a technicality, in my opinion, this item falls into a grey area. Thus, it hasn't been removed... yet.

What are some items that cannot be sold on eBay?

Booze, beer, and non-alcoholic beer are not allowed to be sold on eBay. In some circumstances, approved accounts can sell rare wines.

Live animals cannot be sold on eBay as well as parts of animals, like bones and skins.

You can't sell a cellphone contract agreement.

Adult novelty items can be sold but under very specific circumstances.

More Things That Can't Be Sold On eBay:

Used cosmetics and perfumes

Credit / Debit Cards

Drugs and drug paraphernalia as eBay restricted items

Electronic surveillance equipment

Firearms, weapons, and knives

Gift cards, vouchers, certificates

Another category on eBay's 'not allowed to sell' list is human parts and remains. This is where I think there may be a grey area. Deep within the online auction site's policy, it states human hair can be sold as wigs and hair pieces. One thing that is not mentioned is nail clippings, which a man in Illinois has listed for sale. The price may be more insane than the item itself.

There's a disgusting backstory to this.

The jar of nail clippings is 3 or 4 years' worth of the seller's nails. This was intended to be a weird wedding gift for a "lucky" couple. When the bride caught wind of this she refused to allow this repulsive gift into their home. Now, the man is selling it on eBay.

This jar of nail clipping is listed at $5,000! You can view the listing (from S. Beloit), if you dare, here.

