How Would You Like To Own A Christmas Tree Farm In Illinois?

If you ever dreamed about purchasing your very own Christmas tree farm in Illinois, call the bank because now is your chance.

Christmas Tree Farm Storyline In New TV Show, "Welcome To Flatch"

One of my new favorite TV shows is "Welcome To Flatch?" It's about a small town in Ohio. One of the main characters, Kelly, has the goal of someday taking over her dad's Christmas tree farm. If owning a Christmas tree farm is on your bucket list, then check out this incredible opportunity.

Christmas Tree Farm For Sale In Illinois

For anyone who loves the holidays, this is a unique chance to get into the Christmas business without moving to the Northpole. Just think about all the money you'll save every year by not having to buy a tree. All you have to do is walk into your yard and cut one down for yourself. It's Anderson Christmas Tree Farm in Plainfield, Illinois. More info, HERE.

Sean Cochran eXp Realty, LLC via Redfin Sean Cochran eXp Realty, LLC via Redfin loading...

Here Are Details About Anderson Christmas Tree Farm In Plainfield, Illinois

According to patch.com,

58 acres (land included with farm & zoned for agriculture)

Single Family House (3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom)

2 barns

Event space

Rights to business

Well & septic

Chicken coop

Farm animals not included in deal but can be purchased

Located at 508 W. Route 126 Highway (busy Kendall County intersection)

Price is $5.625 million (proof of funds needed before showing)

Monthly payment approximately $27,598

For more info, HERE

