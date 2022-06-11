How Would You Like To Own A Christmas Tree Farm In Illinois?
If you ever dreamed about purchasing your very own Christmas tree farm in Illinois, call the bank because now is your chance.
Christmas Tree Farm Storyline In New TV Show, "Welcome To Flatch"
One of my new favorite TV shows is "Welcome To Flatch?" It's about a small town in Ohio. One of the main characters, Kelly, has the goal of someday taking over her dad's Christmas tree farm. If owning a Christmas tree farm is on your bucket list, then check out this incredible opportunity.
Christmas Tree Farm For Sale In Illinois
For anyone who loves the holidays, this is a unique chance to get into the Christmas business without moving to the Northpole. Just think about all the money you'll save every year by not having to buy a tree. All you have to do is walk into your yard and cut one down for yourself. It's Anderson Christmas Tree Farm in Plainfield, Illinois. More info, HERE.
Here Are Details About Anderson Christmas Tree Farm In Plainfield, Illinois
- 58 acres (land included with farm & zoned for agriculture)
- Single Family House (3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom)
- 2 barns
- Event space
- Rights to business
- Well & septic
- Chicken coop
- Farm animals not included in deal but can be purchased
- Located at 508 W. Route 126 Highway (busy Kendall County intersection)
- Price is $5.625 million (proof of funds needed before showing)
- Monthly payment approximately $27,598
- For more info, HERE