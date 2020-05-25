Look Inside Beautifully Modernized Historical Log Cabin In Kentucky [GALLERY]

Amanda Terry/

Growing up, two of my favorite places to visit was Connors Prairie, right outside of Indianapolis, IN and Billy Creek Village, in Rockville, IN. My grandpa used to take me to these places every year. In both of these pioneer villages. it was like you were walking back in time. I loved walking on the wooden sidewalks, visiting the general store and buying rock candy, going into the old schoolhouse and sitting in the old wooden desks, watching somebody make horseshoes in the blacksmiths barn or watching somebody making candles in a log cabin. As an adult, I still like to visit

When I was in high school, one of my best friends lived in a log cabin. Tt wasn't very big but it was a real log cabin that had been completely renovated except for the log exterior. I thought that was so cool. So when I came across this house for sale near Louisville, KY, I tried to figure out how I could buy the house and live out my log cabin/pioneer dreams.

Here is some history on the house according to Jefferson County, KY public records.

William Newland first bought land in this area of the county in 1823 and possibly built the log house soon after. According to oral tradition, the house was built in the late 1790s and, of course, it is possible that the structure or a part of it existed on the land when Newland bought it. The house passed to John McMichael, William Newand’s stepson after Newland died in 1857.

The Newland house is architecturally significant as an excellent Example of a double-pen, dogtrot log house. It is larger and more substantial than most extant log houses in Jefferson County, and was clearly intended to be a permanent dwelling rather than a “claim” cabin or temporary shelter. The fact that it is built of cherry logs is noteworthy since the more common poplar logs were generally used in log structures in Jefferson County.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior. It’s the original log cabin built in the 1780’s, but with all the modern conveniences of today. Over the years, the owners of this home have turned it into a beautiful combination of old and new.

This house was constructed by William Newland in the 1780's, 2 story, double-pen log home which boasts 5 fireplaces, original wood floors, hand-hewn logs all showing the historic craftsmanship. An additional carriage house, 840 SF, on property provides extra entertaining or living with kitchenette, full bath and fireplaces both interior and exterior all facing in-ground pool and stone patios. The renovations bring this house into the 21st century. - Amada Terry - Wakefield Reutlinger REALTORS

