See Epic Renovation of Historic Western Kentucky Home and It’s For Sale [GALLERY]

There are houses all over the county, from city to city, that are from another time. A time when things were simpler and craftsmanship was key. That might be the reason many of them are still standing. Some, unfortunately have started to crumble and become abandoned. While others have been renovated and brought into the 21 century with grace, dignity, grandeur and beauty with new life pumping though its veins. One of these masterpiece homes is in Murray, KY.

The Will Linn House was built in 1900. According to the book, Busy People of Murray and Calloway County, 1904, page 8, Will Linn was a lawyer at the time. The house has 3,415 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths on 0.25 acre. This house is on the National Register of Historical Places and it is incredible. It perfectly blends original and extraordinary elements of the turn of the century, with fresh, modern and gorgeous new updates.

Take a look!

