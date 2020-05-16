Evansville Home Has Been Frozen In Time and It’s For Sale

I’ve been an abandoned explorer my whole life. It started with my mom and I exploring the abandoned and run down buildings in and around French Lick and West Baden, IN, before the casino came to town and turned the very old, new again.

I can remember slipping in through a boarded up window at the West Baden Springs Hotel and feeling like I had traveled back in time to the turn of the 19 century. Some of the state rooms still had furniture in them. It was like we were aboard the Titanic. The hotel was grand and glorious, but at that moment, just old, dusty and abandoned.

I think that is what drew me to the E.P Hahn House. It’s as if it’s been frozen in time.

According to the realtor, Philip Hooper, the home is described like this,

.....house rises as a gateway to Bellemeade Bayard Park, Tepe Park, Goosetown, and the neighborhoods that surround the Haynie's Corner Arts District. Constructed at the turn of the 19th to 20th century, the home is a hallmark for the Queen Anne style. A massive front porch sits 12ft deep, fully across the home and around the 3 story tower. As the Victorian era faded into post World War 1 America, and housing needs and consumer preferences rapidly changed throughout the nation, many large homes were converted into stately apartments. Now some 100 years later, the original apartment finishes are typically lost to time. Here, the original 1920s cabinets and sinks are breathtaking as a time capsule to another era.

You get the feeling standing on the sidewalk in front of the house and when you walk inside the front door. Except for a few attempted updates, you are transported back to another time when grand and beautiful were the norm.

Take a look.

If you are an interested buyer, want more info and to schedule a tour of the house, click here.

Listing provided courtesy of Philip Hooper, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Indiana Realty.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app