New businesses plus a calendar full of fun events equals a very exciting 2022 for Downtown Evansville.
“We’re excited to safely welcome guests, vendors, and sponsors to our 2022 events,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “We’re bringing back, and growing events developed in previous years. We’re planning a collection of great experiences that showcase the best of our growing Downtown."
“Sponsors help us create more impactful events,” added Adam Trinkel, EID Marketing, Communications, and Events Director. “Contact us to learn how your business or organization can be recognized in front of the over 40,000 event attendees we expect in 2022.”
Welcome to Downtown Evansville
We want to give a big welcome to some new businesses that are adding to the growth and excitement of Downtown Evansville.
5th Annual Fall Wine Walk Friday, September 30, 2022
5th Annual NoCo Makers Market Sunday, October 16, 2022
2nd Annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show Saturday, October 29, 2022
8th Annual Small Business Saturday - Saturday, November 26, 2022
5th Annual Holiday Shopping Open House Saturday, November 5, 2022
7th Annual A Downtown Christmas Saturday, December 3, 2022
3rd Annual Santa Stroll Friday, December 16, 2022
