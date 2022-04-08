New businesses plus a calendar full of fun events equals a very exciting 2022 for Downtown Evansville.

“We’re excited to safely welcome guests, vendors, and sponsors to our 2022 events,” said Josh Armstrong, EID President. “We’re bringing back, and growing events developed in previous years. We’re planning a collection of great experiences that showcase the best of our growing Downtown."

“Sponsors help us create more impactful events,” added Adam Trinkel, EID Marketing, Communications, and Events Director. “Contact us to learn how your business or organization can be recognized in front of the over 40,000 event attendees we expect in 2022.”

Welcome to Downtown Evansville

We want to give a big welcome to some new businesses that are adding to the growth and excitement of Downtown Evansville.

2022 Downtown Evansville Signature Events

Sidewalk Sale - Saturday, May 7, 2022, 9 AM - 2 PM

To reserve your 20' x 10' spot, and learn more please complete the brief sign-up form: https://forms.gle/SREgPtyg7dRtBPnF7 or visit the event webpage, DowntownEvansville.com/sidewalksale

Market on Main June 1, 2022 - September 14, 2022

Wednesdays in June - Market on Main EVV (June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) Apply to be a vendor at marketonmainevv.com

Spring Small Business Saturday, June 4, 2022

The 3rd Annual Spring Small Business Saturday

Fireworks on The Ohio - Monday, July 4, 2022 Admission is free

Dog Day Downtown Saturday, September 11, 2022, 11 AM-2 PM

5th Annual Fall Wine Walk Friday, September 30, 2022

5th Annual NoCo Makers Market Sunday, October 16, 2022

2nd Annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show Saturday, October 29, 2022

8th Annual Small Business Saturday - Saturday, November 26, 2022

5th Annual Holiday Shopping Open House Saturday, November 5, 2022

7th Annual A Downtown Christmas Saturday, December 3, 2022

3rd Annual Santa Stroll Friday, December 16, 2022

