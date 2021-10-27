Downtown Evansville Hosting Halloween Stroll & Trunk or Treat Car Show

Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District have a super-fun event planned for Halloween. This is one of the new events for 2021, and it involves costumes, cars, and prizes!

The first-ever Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show is this Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM. The fun will begin at 2nd and Main Street in Downtown Evansville. We will have free station goodies like t-shirts and pop sockets. Plus, our friends at Ruler Foods by Kroger have reusable shopping bags that we'll pass out for free.

Usually, when you enter your car into a car show, there is a registration fee, but for this one. The entire event is free, except when you find that must-have item at one of our amazing downtown shops.

canva

You can trick out your car to be the Halloween-Mobile, or just shine up the tires and show it off.

Bobby and I will be judging the costume contest, and guess what? There is a category for dogs!

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

I will excuse myself from the costume contest, but I will be dressing up and I'm SUPER excited to wear it. The big question remains...Will Bobby dress up? You'll have to come out and see for yourself. We'll be set up in the 300 block of Main.

• Human & dog costume contests

• Car show (with different prize categories)

• Spooky activities

• Live entertainment & more

Car Show Info

Registration at 2nd & Main 10 AM – Cars arrive/set-up

11:30 AM – Judging

12:00 PM/Noon – Trophy Presentation

Noon – 3 PM – Guests view cars

