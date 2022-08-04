Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting
I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
Along the same lines as the lights that shine on the courthouse, we could soon have bright LED lights in some of the underpasses of the Lloyd Expressway. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is testing a new LED light display under the Lloyd and Main Street.
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) lit a short-term demonstration of a color-changing LED lighting installation in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street for the next few evenings. The installation, inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, Massachusetts is designed to develop connections between both sides of the Expressway while increasing safety for pedestrians and nearby properties. Lighting could be programmed to celebrate holidays, support events at nearby facilities, as well as coordinate with existing color-changing lights along Main Street, on Bally’s Evansville and the Old Court House. Most
importantly, the lighting would create a link between Downtown and Jacobsville that was severed nearly four decades ago by the design of the Lloyd Expressway.Look for updates as the EID secures funding for the project in the future.
Instagram Inspiration Birmingham, Alabama
