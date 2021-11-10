With its reputation as one of the longest-running Christmas parades in Kentucky, and with the tradition that surrounds it, it's been hard to see two holiday seasons happen without an Owensboro Christmas parade.

But now that might just be ONE holiday season.

CHRISTMAS DISAPPOINTMENT

In 2020, due to concerns about COVID-19, the Christmas parade was canceled, leaving a void in all of us who have watched and enjoyed what has been an indelible part of Owensboro's holiday celebration for eight decades.

When news came that it would return in 2021, Owensboroans and beyond were naturally excited. But after a review of funding and response from the public, the newly-formatted event was canceled.

But hold your reindeer, everyone, because a collection of parade lovers has come together in an effort to make sure there's an Owensboro Christmas parade, after all.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL?

Friday After 5 has announced an effort to bring citizens together and engineer a 2021 parade.

From its recent Facebook post:

"It's beginning to look a lot like #Christmas Are you excited about the #christmasparade coming back to life in Owensboro? Do you want to help make it happen? Want to enter a #float? A classic car? A marching band? Girl Scout, Boy Scout troops, baseball teams, football teams? Let's create a magical parade together! It does take a village and this is one community that can come together and create holiday magic!"

So, what say you, "village?"

COMING TOGETHER FOR CHRISTMAS

The disappointment over the cancellation of yet another Christmas parade was palpable enough that it feels like this really could happen. Granted, it's entirely possible that it would be on a smaller scale than the kinds of parades to which we've become accustomed, but the people of Owensboro and Daviess County have made it clear they'd love to have a parade.

I can still remember as if it was yesterday, my family sitting on that concrete wall (that's still there) across Anderson's Department Store (now the museum) on 3rd Street and then making a day of shopping and having lunch in downtown Owensboro. Of course, that was back when the parade was in the morning, but no matter. A Christmas parade is a Christmas parade and the folks want one.

Let's hope this happens.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

SEE INSIDE: The House and Filming Location from 'A Christmas Story' The classic Christmas film is set in fictional Hohman, Indiana (which doubled for Hammond) but was filmed in Cleveland. The tour was a blast. Hey, I love visiting movie sets.