Drive Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2021

Louisville has so many things to offer visitors during the holiday season, and one thing that would be worth the drive is their annual Winter Woods Spectacular.

As you know, the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a Halloween-themed event held in Iroquois Park full of breathtaking pumpkins carved to highlight all things Halloween. As soon as that is over, event planners start building and decorating for their Christmas event called the Winer Woods Spectacular. If you have never been to Iroquois Park to see the holiday light show, you will want to make plans to attend in 2021!

What is the Winter Woods Spectacular In Louisville?

So what is The Winter Woods Spectacular, exactly? It's somewhat similar to what you would expect from the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, just substitute the jack-o-lanterns with millions of Christmas lights. According to their website, you can:

Experience the twinkling of millions of lights along a winding road, nestled in the majestic woods of historic Iroquois Park. Winter Woods Spectacular is a magical drive of lighting, artistry, and sounds that will delight the senses and transport you to an ethereal winter wonderland, where you can explore and celebrate the holiday season.

You'll be driving along a 1/2 mile winding road nestled in the woods, where you'll find millions of lights, holiday-themed sets, and 120 stained glass windows reflecting characters from some of your favorite Christmas movies, including one of my personal favorites, "Elf".

When Is the Winter Woods Spectacular In Louisville?

The 2021 Winter Woods Spectacular runs from November 26th through December 26th at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky. It is open from 6-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

According to their website, tickets are for an entire vehicle. You only need to purchase one ticket per vehicle and it will allow entry for everyone inside the vehicle.

Cars/SUVs/Minivans: $35 Passenger Vans/Limos: $50

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Winter Woods Spectacular website by CLICKING HERE.

Oh, and if you want to make a whole weekend out of holiday fun in Louisville, you can also check out Lights Under Louisville by clicking here.

Take a sneak peek of what you can expect at the Winter Woods Spectacular with the photos below.

