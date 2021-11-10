The IGNITE event is a great way to bring some spice back into your marriage. Let's be honest it is super easy to get comfortable when you get married and stray from doing all the things you did when you were dating a person to impress them.

Marriages don't have to be that way. You can have a thriving marriage even in the crazy world we live in today.

This Saturday, November 13, Pleasant Valley Community Church is partnering with GraceMarriage to bring IGNITE to Owensboro!

If you have never been to an IGNITE or Grace Marriage Event here's what you can expect;

Engaging Content

Connection with your spouse

Time to think, pray and plan with your spouse

Encouragement to grow in grace and intentionality

Games and prizes!

Ignite is $25.00 to attend per couple. And if you register for 2022 marriage coaching during Ignite, you will receive a $50 discount for 2022

The Pleasant Valley Marriage Ministry uses Grace Marriage for curriculum and programming. Grace Marriage is an exciting ministry designed to enrich, protect, and grow your marriage. Using Biblical grace-based materials, you will have time to talk with your spouse and explore ways to enrich your relationship. Grace Marriage is an intentional commitment to grow in your relationship with each other and the Lord.

Husbands and wives will explore different aspects of marriage.

The ongoing, quarterly sessions after Ignite are called marriage coaching, an intentional and proactive approach to re-focus on the positives in your relationship.

This will be an afternoon of marriage enrichment designed to help couples build a grace-based foundation for an amazing marriage.

It doesn't matter if your marriage is struggling or thriving, IGNITE will help take you and your spouse to the next level.

IGNITE will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and lunch will be provided. REGISTER HERE.

Angel here and Joe and I are the Grace Marriage leaders in our own church. This curriculum has helped keep our marriage focused and God-centered for years now. We are grateful for the Rhoads family and their servant hearts to other couples.

