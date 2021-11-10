After it began to spread and take hold in nearly every corner of the country, including here in the Tri-State, the COVID pandemic forced nearly every organization to cancel annual events they had conducted for years in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Thankfully, after a spike in cases in late summer due to the Delta variant, we're once again seeing case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths from the virus continue to decline across the area which has led to many, if not all, of those same organizations, bring their beloved events back. That includes the West Side Nut Club who announced Tuesday on Facebook, their popular Santa Land Christmas event will be back for the 2021 holiday season.

The two-weekend event takes place in Acorn Plaza, known during most of the year as the parking lot for Smitty's Italian Steakhouse on the corner of 10th and Franklin Streets across from Gerst Haus. This year, the event will happen on Saturday, December 11th and Sunday, December 12th, then again on Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19th from 3:00 until 6:00 PM each day.

The event is free to attend and open to the public and will feature an opportunity for the kids (and the kids at heart) to get their pictures taken with Santa, along with complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.

Get our free mobile app

Both weekends will also include special appearances from some of your favorite characters including the Grinch, Scooby-Doo, the Cat in the Hat, Elmo, and Spongebob Squarepants.

[Source: West Side Nut Club on Facebook]

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked