Since kids pretty much watch everything on their phones these days, I wonder how this mom would handle things differently?

Back in 2017, this Illinois mother lost her mind and forced her kids to STOP watching a music video on tv. You can tell this was a while ago, because there was music videos first off, and again...everything in 2021 is on a handheld device of some sort.

Jennifer Ullery was charged with:

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm without a license

Three counts of endangering the health and safety of a child

So here's the story...the kids ages 6,11, and 15 were watching a music video over and over and over...and mom, Jennifer, told them to shut it off. The kids weren't listening.

"Mom didn't say anything, she just walked into the room and started shooting the TV." Deputy Police Chief Andrew Doles

Mom grabbed a Ruger .22 long rifle and fired it at the 50-inch flat screen TV.

So what in the world were these kids watching? What could be so bad that mom would unload a gun on the 50-inch flat screen tv?

The kids were watching a music video from the band Primus called "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver." Here is why this Illinois mom shot the TV:

The police visited the home once again months later, on a tip. Nothing was cleaned up and fixed in the home and the broken TV glass was still all over the place.