Video of a Man trying a $100 Hotdog Eating Challenge in Illinois

Watch as this guy tries to win $100 by finishing a monster food challenge outside of Chicago, but there is a sad twist to this story.

Get our free mobile app

This video was uploaded to YouTube last month by a YouTube channel called Joel Hansen, on Joel's YouTube page it says...

"Joel Hansen is a food influencer and competitive eater specializing in large food adventures, food challenges, eating contests, and restaurant promotions! Joel is Canada's #1 competitive eater, and holds a number of different food related records, including a Guinness World Record."

So this guy is no joke, he knows how to work his way around a large food challenge, but still in this video he has to take down 6 hotdogs, two large fries, and large onion rings, all within 30 mins, the meal costs $25 dollars but if you win you get a T-Shirt and $100! This challenge took place at a restaurant called Jerrie's Dogs & More in Joliet, Illinois but even though this video was just uploaded in October of this year, Jerrie's Dogs sadly closed at the end of June this year (you can read about that by clicking here!).

SPOILER ALERT....

Joel crushes this challenge in a mere 6 minutes and 11 seconds, it is insanely impressive, I definitely think I could have taken down this challenge at Jerrie's Dogs if they were still open, heck I use to eat 6 hot dogs just because when I would sit in left field of the bleachers at Wrigley Field back when I lived in Chicago. Have you ever completed a food challenge?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.