Caffeinated Donuts Are Now A Thing That Will Add An Extra Boost To Your Morning

You'd be hardpressed to find a better breakfast pairing than coffee and donuts. That's why one company has decided to combine the two to make your mornings that much better.

We all know a lot of people who can't function without their coffee every morning. You might be one of them. That caffeine found in a cup of coffee gives you the boost you need to get the day started. Just as we all know someone who has a coffee addiction, we also know people who have an obsession with donuts. That would be me. I don't really do coffee, but I will never turn down a good donut!

If you are someone who enjoys both coffee and donuts, there's a new product out there that combines both, and it might be your new favorite go-to every morning.

New Caffinated Donuts

There's a snack food page that I follow on Instagram called Candy Hunting, and they recently posted some new Hostess snacks that have just been released. The snack food giant has launched two new Boost Jumbo Donettes. There's a reason why they have the word "boost" in the name...these are donuts with caffeine infused in them! There are two flavors: Caramel Macchiato and Chocolate Mocha.

So how much caffeine is in one of these donuts? According to the packaging, the caffeine content in each donut is equal to one cup of coffee. That's a lot of caffeine!

Where To Find Boost Jumbo Donettes

After searching for these products on Hostess's website, no results for where you can buy these products were given. That's not to say that we don't have them in stores in the Evansville area. However, I would suspect that if they aren't already found in convenience stores in the area, it won't be long until they pop up. So keep an eye out for them and let me know how they are!

